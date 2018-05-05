Funeral for Ellie Mae | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich lays his 13-year-old bloodhound to rest, and tells the story of how he first met the best dog he ever had. Music and hymns by Dan Carollo.
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
