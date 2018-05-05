Funeral for Ellie Mae | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

May 05, 2018

Sean Dietrich lays his 13-year-old bloodhound to rest, and tells the story of how he first met the best dog he ever had. Music and hymns by Dan Carollo.

