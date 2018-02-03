Highwayman | Sean of the South

Atlanta rush hour is no place for the weak of heart, Sean Dietrich tells a story about heavy traffic, clogged highways, and people driving on the road of life beside us. Music by Brad Edwardson and Aaron Firetag.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
