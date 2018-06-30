Kansas | Sean of the South

Prairies, wheat, and small towns no bigger than area rugs. Sean visits the land of his father and meets strangers along the way, discovering who he came from, and how life isn’t all that different on the plains. Music by Kansas’ own Truckstop Honeymoon.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes