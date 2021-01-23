Leiper's Fork, Tennessee | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Jan 23, 2021

An episode recorded at Garrison Creek, on the Natchez Trace Trail in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee, with special guest, Grant Ferris on the nylon string banjo and classical guitar. Sean tells a story to commemorate the life and death of Hank Aaron. 

