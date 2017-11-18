Mama | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Nov 18, 2017

Sean Dietrich delivers a tale live from the historic courtroom in Monroeville, Alabama. A story of bankruptcy, biscuits, homes on wheels, and an undying love for Mama. Music by 18-year-old New Orleans prodigy, Cameron Dupuy, and his Mid-City Aces.

