Mama | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich delivers a tale live from the historic courtroom in Monroeville, Alabama. A story of bankruptcy, biscuits, homes on wheels, and an undying love for Mama. Music by 18-year-old New Orleans prodigy, Cameron Dupuy, and his Mid-City Aces.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
