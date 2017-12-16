O Little Town | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Dec 16, 2017

Armed with a nothing but a guitar, Sean Dietrich sings a beloved carol, then delivers a story about childhood loss, and the small-town people who make life beautiful.

