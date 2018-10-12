Poundcake Lady | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Poundcake Lady
Poundcake Lady

Oct 12, 2018

Of women, and church potluck tables, and the cake revered by many, Sean tells the story of the women who cook poundcake. Music by California Feetwarmers. 

