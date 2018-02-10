Take Me Out to the Ballgame | Sean of the South

Sean tells the story of an angry boy, baseball, and how things aren't always what they seem. Music by FY5, an official showcase artist for the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Association.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes