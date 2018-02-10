Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Take Me Out to the Ballgame | Sean of the South
0:00
-29:32

Take Me Out to the Ballgame | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Feb 10, 2018

Sean tells the story of an angry boy, baseball, and how things aren't always what they seem. Music by FY5, an official showcase artist for the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Association.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture