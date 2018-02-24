Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
The Orphan | Sean of the South
0:00
-26:24

The Orphan | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Feb 24, 2018

Sean tells a story about his fear of doctors, fainting spells, and a man who spent his life as an orphan, but grew up to be a nurse. Music by the Sweetwater String Band.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture