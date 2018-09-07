Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Together | Sean of the South
0:00
-42:13

Together | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Sep 07, 2018

The 50th episode of Sean of the South, recorded at the Mount Vernon Theater in Tallassee, Alabama, with foot-stomping music played on the same stage where Hank Williams performed. Music by the Goat Hill String Band.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture