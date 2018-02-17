Waffle House Angels | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Feb 17, 2018

Waffle House is a place to find truckers, drunks, and angels who are just trying to make it in this world. Sean tells the story about one such angelic being. Music by Thunder and Rain.

