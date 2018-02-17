Waffle House Angels | Sean of the South

Waffle House is a place to find truckers, drunks, and angels who are just trying to make it in this world. Sean tells the story about one such angelic being. Music by Thunder and Rain.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
