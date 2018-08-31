Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
A Daddy's Love | Sean of the South
0:00
-43:21

A Daddy's Love | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Aug 31, 2018

The love between a father and his girl—a late bloomer who finds her own way in life. Music by Hearts Gone South.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture