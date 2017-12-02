Sean of the South

Angels We Have Heard | Sean of the South
Angels We Have Heard | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Dec 02, 2017

Sean Dietrich tells a story about a Christmas angel of lowly proportions, live from a county Christmas tree lighting. Music from Charleston, South Carolina's Red Cedar Review.

