Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Silent Night | Sean of the South
0:00
-44:10

Silent Night | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Dec 14, 2018

The story of a Christmas remembered, and the candlelights that make it worth remembering. Music by the Corn Potato String Band. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture