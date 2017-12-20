The Angel of Christmas | Sean of the South

Sean of the South's first Christmas special—whatever that means. Sean sings a beloved carol, then delivers a story about Christmas and eighteen-wheelers. Live, from the Luverne United Methodist Church. With music by the Red Cedar Review, and carols on the classical guitar by Alex Barnett.
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
