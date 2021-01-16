Walton County, Florida | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Jan 16, 2021

Happy New Year from everyone at Sean of the South. The first episode of a season featuring new locations, small towns, and places within America. Recorded in Walton County before a socially distanced audience of 5 and one half.  Special guests Tricia Spencer and Howard Rains, Aaron Peters, Silvio Centemore, Dan DeLeon, and William Buchanan. 

