Walton County, Florida | Sean of the South

Happy New Year from everyone at Sean of the South. The first episode of a season featuring new locations, small towns, and places within America. Recorded in Walton County before a socially distanced audience of 5 and one half. Special guests Tricia Spencer and Howard Rains, Aaron Peters, Silvio Centemore, Dan DeLeon, and William Buchanan.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes